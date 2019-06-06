Nick Jonas Posts Fiery Comment On Priyanka Chopra's Magazine Cover

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been setting couple goals since ages. The couple frequently share love-filled posts on their social media profiles and even exchange adorable comments on each other's posts. Priyanka Chopra recently featured on the cover of a magazine and guess what? Nick Jonas had to drop a fiery comment. Priyanka Chopra covered the July issue of InStyle magazine in a sultry look and reacting to her post, Nick dropped several fire and dreamy emojis.

In the magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra can be seen showing off her bare back in a sequined saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She also posted a long caption, which highlighted her inspiration for the look. "Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn't go out of style when the seasons change. The 'Saree' is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I'm wearing one," she wrote with her post.

It's not just Nick who is a fan of Priyanka's new look. Several other celebrities, including Esha Gupta, Natasha Poonawalla, Rhea Kapoor and Sonal Chauhan also complimented the National Award winning actress on her post. Take a look:

In separate posts, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her photoshoot for InStyle magazine, in which she can be seen wearing a saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherji as well as a white and red lehenga by Anita Dongre.

From all of her recent post and stories from InStyle magazine photoshoot, our favourites are behind-the-scenes clips, in which Priyanka can be seen having fun with magazine's editor Laura Brown. One of the videos showed Priyanka giving "life lessons" while the other one showed her grooving in her sequined saree.

Laura Brown also gave a glimpse of one of Priyanka's different looks for the magazine photoshoot and it is simply breathtaking.

InStyle magazine's Instagram page shared a video of an interview with Priyanka Chopra, where she can be seen talking about cultural differences that Nick and she had to deal with after their marriage. She even talked about how she took a different approach and chose "ethnically ambiguous characters" to play in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours today. She was spotted at the airport.

Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.