Priyanka Chopra Gets A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds New York. Her Reaction Is Priceless

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The wax figure is dressed in a red outfit, which is her 2016's Emmys look "I love my eyebrows," she adds A wax statue of Priyanka will also be placed in Madame Tussauds London

Priyanka Chopra unveiled her first wax figure in Madame Tussauds New York City on Thursday. The actress shared pictures from the event on Instagram and shared her priceless reaction with an emoticon. "My new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC. (Coming soon to all other locations)," she wrote. The wax figure is dressed in a red outfit, which is exactly what Priyanka wore at the 2016 Emmy Awards. (Yes, the stunning custom-made Jason Wu red gown). "It really is a surprise. That's crazy," Priyanka says after looking at her wax figure. The video has been posted by the Madame Tussauds New York on Instagram. "I love my eyebrows," she adds. The wax figure also wears a replica of the diamond ring her husband Nick Jonas gave her.

Here are the pictures.

Take a look at the video here.

A wax statue of Priyanka Chopra will also be placed in Madame Tussauds London. Here's a sneak peek.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is currently busy with the promotions of her forthcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? In Bollywood, she will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

She is married to Nick Jonas. The couple married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in a two-part wedding ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends.

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with 2017 film Baywatch. She also starred in a prominent role in American TV series Quantico. Her second Hollywood film was A Kid Like Jake, which released in 2018.