'Old School' Priyanka Chopra Tells Jimmy Fallon Why She Had No Problem Adding Jonas To Her Name

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in December, said that she always wanted to add her husband's name to her own and that doesn't take away her identity, reports news agency IANS. The 36-year-old actress was speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she came to promote her upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel, like, you know, we are becoming family. And I'm a little traditional and old school like that," IANS quoted her as saying. She also added, "It doesn't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

Priyanka changed her username to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram soon after the wedding. They married in Jodhpur in a two-part lavish wedding ceremony.

Several videos of Priyanka speaking to the show's host Jimmy Fallon about her wedding, career plans and Isn't It Romantic? have also been shared widely on social media. For the show, Priyanka opted for a white pantsuit. Here's a glimpse.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also working on her memoir, titled Unfinished. "I am writing the book this year. I am excited about it. It is about all feelings through my career and getting married. In the last two-three years, I found my feet a lot more as a woman and as a person. I am not so insecure. So, thought it is the right time to delve into things before I change my mind and go back into my shell," she said, reports IANS.

Priyanka also said that hers and Nick's celebrity short name - 'Prick' - is "so cool and unique but it is not catching on." Remember when Nick appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? Priyanka was seated with the audience and when the show host asked if they have zeroed in on a unique name for the couple, from the stands, she said, "Prick, Prick."

"I have a celebrity nickname. But it is not taking off. It is Prick (Priyanka and Nick). It is so cool and unique. Nick also doesn't like it and it is not catching on," she told Jimmy Fallon recently, reports IANS.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra also has The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

