We're Sucker For Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Loved-Up Posts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Sucker. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sucker reunited the Jonas Brothers after six years "My favourite," Priyanka captioned the post Priyanka was recently in India to shoot for The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra shared another still from the ' and wrote that it was her "favourite." Sucker, which brought the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - back after almost six years, currently occupies the top spot on Billboard Hot 100. In the still from the video of Sucker, Nick is dressed in a fiery red vest while Priyanka complemented him a red jacket paired with a polka-dotted tulle skirt and a blue head scarf for contrast. She wrote: "My favourite. #appreciationpost #1 #sucker." Sucker also features Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones star) and Kevin's wife Danielle.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra, who recently returned to the US after an extended stay in India where she filmed parts of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, earlier cheered Nick Jonas for the fabulous reception of his track. "So good to come home to this! I'm so proud of u baby," she wrote on Instagram. In addition, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her welcome back present - a Maybach - courtesy of Sucker's fabulous performance.

Here are Priyanka Chopra's previous posts:

Meanwhile, when in India, Priyanka Chopra resumed filming The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film, which Priyanka co-produces with Siddharth Roy Kapur, also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has also started filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.