Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Jonas Brothers' Sucker At No 1 On Billboard Hot 100: 'Screaming Inside'

Sucker - the Jonas Brothers' comeback single - is the top hit on Billboard Hot 100 and just made its Billboard debut at No 1 on the list. Needless to say that the Jonas Brothers are celebrating and so is Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka shared the big news on her Instagram story and also on Twitter, where she wrote: "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMGeeeeeee! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)." We feel you, Priyanka Chopra, because Sucker is special. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas reunited with Sucker six years after the band was dismantled and their comeback song is now burning up the charts!

The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside) @nickjonas@kevinjonas@joejonas

Meanwhile, on Instagram, an emotional Nick Jonas wrote: "Ahhh! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard." Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was one of the first ones to leave a comment and so was Priyanka's cousin Divya Jyoti. "So damn proud!" wrote Priyanka.

Nick Jonas also promised an "unforgettable ride" to the Jonatics: "All of our Jonatics! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn't be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready."

The Jonas brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - feature in the video with their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner.

Sucker shared the Billboard ranking chart with pop singles like 7 Rings by Ariana Grande, Please Me by Cardi B and Bruno Mars and even the Oscar-winning Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.