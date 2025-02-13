Nick Jonas Celebrates 20 Years Of His Boy Band Jonas Brothers: "Here's To The Next 20 Years"

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, recently posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram and expressed their gratitude for their unwavering support over the past two decades. As the trio prepares to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, they also revealed their exciting plans for 2025.

In a post shared on the Jonas Brothers' official Instagram account on Wednesday, the letter read: "It's been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday we were packing our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, heading to a local mall to perform for anyone who would listen."

The letter went on to share that their mission was always to chase their dream of playing music and connecting with others in a way only music can. "We were teenagers then, actually - Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie. But that was our dream. In the years that followed, you've given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year journey with us."

Reflecting on their journey, the brothers added, "Together, we've celebrated victories, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Simply put, we've all grown up together. It's nearly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You've shown up for us, rooted for us, encouraged us, and inspired us."

The band continued, "We've made memories with you at shows, bumped into you on the street, met you at airports, and read your amazing stories on social media. We treasure our connection with you as much today as we did when we played our first show."

Looking ahead, the Jonas Brothers shared their plans for 2025, stating that it will be "a year of music." They teased: "New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack. Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years. We're also almost done with our holiday movie for you to enjoy this fall. We can't wait for what's next. Expect more announcements in the coming days and weeks."

They concluded the letter by saying, "From the bottom of our hearts: thank you! Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together. The best is yet to come."