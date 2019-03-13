There's Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Then Extra Chopra Jonas - A Maybach. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and their new Maybach (courtesy priyankachopra)

There's Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and then Extra Chopra Jonas. Oh, you don't know who that is? We'll just tell you. The Jonas Brothers made a comeback with hit single Sucker and recently made their Billboard debut at the No 1 spot on the list of Billboard Hot 100 and celebrations are on in full swing. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (who also features in Sucker) celebrated the big win with a brand new Maybach in their garage. Priyanka, who was the loudest cheer leader for the Jonas Brothers' big win, shared pictures from Nick's home in Los Angeles, also featuring the Mayback AKA Extra Chopra Jonas, and wrote: "When the hubby goes number one... the wifey gets a Maybach! Introducing... Extra Chopra Jonas... haha... I love you baby! Yaaay! Best husband ever!"

Looks like a very thoughtful Nick Jonas picked up the new vehicle for Priyanka Chopra as he also brought home the Billboard trophy! Priyanka Chopra's pet pooch Diana also stars in the photos. Happy family, we must say.

Here's a look at Priyanka Chopra's shout out to the Jonas Brothers: "So good to come home to this! I'm so proud of you, baby," she wrote for Nick and also tagged Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to the Jonas Brothers' Billboard debut was also epic. On Twitter, she had wrote: "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMGeeeeeee! I could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)."

The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside) @nickjonas@kevinjonas@joejonas

https://t.co/MqjT5Kkv7G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2019

Nick Jonas also promised an "unforgettable ride" to the Jonatics: "All of our Jonatics! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn't be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready."

The Jonas brothers - Nick, Kevin and Joe - reunited after six years with Sucker and the trio feature in the video with their respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner.