Priyanka Chopra's Take On Sucker's Hum Saath-Saath Hain Spoof: 'East Meets West'

A still from Jonas Brother's track Sucker. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights For Sucker, the Jonas Brothers reunited after six years Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle also feature in the video "We go together... better than birds of a feather," wrote Priyanka

The spoof versions of the Jonas Brothers' - Kevin, Nick and Joe - reunion track Sucker, which also featured Kevin's wife Danielle, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner, were as famous as the original. Priyanka Chopra, who has been married to Nick Jonas for a little over three months, on Saturday posted two spoof videos - a F.R.I.E.N.D.S rendition and a Hum Saath-Saath Hain version "ft. Jonas Parivaar"- and captioned them: "We go together... better than birds of a feather! So cool to see the connections people are making with the Sucker video. In so many ways... East meets West."

Take a look at Priyanka's posts here:

Sucker is the latest single by the Jonas Brothers, for which the brother reunited six years after they disbanded. A documentary series on the making of Sucker and the Jonas Brothers reunion is currently in work-in-progress stage in collaboration with Amazon Prime Videos. The film will look at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, and promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

Watch the original video of Sucker here:

The Jonas Brothers are currently promoting Sucker while Priyanka Chopra has resumed filming The Sky Is Pink in India. The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is Priyanka's first Bollywood project in three years.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner is gearing up for the premiere of the finale of Game Of Thrones. She plays the role of Sansa Stark in the popular drama series. Game Of Thrones season 8 will begin from April 14.