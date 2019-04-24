Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'Love' Parineeti's Rendition Of Sucker

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is a sucker for a track by the Jonas Brothers. We are not saying this but the actress' latest Instagram entry surely suggests so. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to the video shared by Parineeti on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen grooving to the Jonas Brothers' hit album Sucker. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress tagged her brother-in-law Nick Jonas in her post and asked for his review. In her post, Parineeti also revealed that the song helped her get into the mood for a shoot sequence. "My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday. Haha! Whatsay Nick Jonas," Parineeti captioned the post. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra responded to Parineeti's post and both of them wrote:"Haha love it."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Priyanka and Nick's comments on Parineeti Chopra's post:

Screenshot of comments on Parineeti Chopra's post.

Seems like Parineeti Chopra is not the only one to be obsessed with the Jonas Brothers' single Sucker.The song turned out to be an absolute favourite across all platforms and the 112 million views on YouTube prove that.

Check out the song here:

Sucker, which happens to be the Jonas Brothers' comeback album, hit the Internet last month. The song featured Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas with their respective partners- Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The actress' line-up of films includes Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Saina Nehwal's biopic. She will also be seen inBhuj: The Pride Of India.

