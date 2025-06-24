US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a staggered ceasefire that would bring about an "official end" to a conflict threatening to escalate into a full-blown war involving the United States.

Warplanes buzzed overhead as explosions shook the north and centre of Iran's capital around 3:00 am, just an hour before the ceasefire was due to take effect around 4:00 am. Tehran earlier said there was "no agreement" on a truce deal yet, and the fighting between the arch-foes entered the 12th day. However, later Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hinted that the truce deal had come into effect. So far, there has been no official statement from Israel on the ceasefire agreement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also promised that the United States would regret any further attacks on Iran. "We warn the foolish and stupid American president...that in case of the repeat of an aggression or attack against the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the proud martyr-bearing land of Iran, he will receive more crushing and regrettable responses that will serve as a lesson," the Guard's commander Mohammad Pakpour was quoted as saying by state television.

Iran also called on residents of the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, east of the commercial capital Tel Aviv, to evacuate, as it planned to bomb the area.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Israel-Iran Attacks: