US-Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a staggered ceasefire that would bring about an "official end" to a conflict threatening to escalate into a full-blown war involving the United States.
Warplanes buzzed overhead as explosions shook the north and centre of Iran's capital around 3:00 am, just an hour before the ceasefire was due to take effect around 4:00 am. Tehran earlier said there was "no agreement" on a truce deal yet, and the fighting between the arch-foes entered the 12th day. However, later Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hinted that the truce deal had come into effect. So far, there has been no official statement from Israel on the ceasefire agreement.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards also promised that the United States would regret any further attacks on Iran. "We warn the foolish and stupid American president...that in case of the repeat of an aggression or attack against the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the proud martyr-bearing land of Iran, he will receive more crushing and regrettable responses that will serve as a lesson," the Guard's commander Mohammad Pakpour was quoted as saying by state television.
Iran also called on residents of the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, east of the commercial capital Tel Aviv, to evacuate, as it planned to bomb the area.
Israel Iran War LIVE: "Unidentified" Drone Hits Baghdad Base, Say Iraq Security Officials
An "unidentified" drone struck a military base in Baghdad early Tuesday while another fell in the west of the capital, Iraqi security sources said. The first attack hit a radar system at the Taji base, causing only material damage, a security source told AFP.
Another drone fell in the Radwaniya district, ten kilometres west of Baghdad International Airport, where US troops are deployed in a base as part of an anti-jihadist coalition, the source added.
A government security spokesman Saad Maan confirmed that at Taji "an unidentified drone struck the radar", adding that another drone "fell near a generator", without providing further details.
Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi told the official Iraqi News Agency that no casualties were reported.
Trump Says He Expects Israel-Iran Ceasefire To Last Forever
U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC News he expects an Israel-Iran ceasefire that he announced on Monday to last "forever."
Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran And Israel Will Have Phased-In Ceasefire Over 24 hours
US President Donald Trump said on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.
Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a US strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.
“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Trump posted.
Israel Iran Truce LIVE: Trump Suggests Full Ceasefire Will Begin At Midnight Wednesday
Trump’s social media post says the 24-hour phased-in ceasefire will begin at approximately midnight Tuesday EST, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions.”
At that point, he said, Iran will cease attacks, and 12 hours later, Tuesday at noon EST, Israel will also stop strikes, and after 12 more hours “the War will be considered, ENDED!”
Israel Iran War LIVE: Vance Calls Israel-Iran War "Important Reset Moment For Entire Region"
Vice President JD Vance says he believes the world will look back at the war between Israel and Iran — and the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities — as “an important reset moment for the entire region.”
Vance appeared on Fox News Channel just minutes after Trump announced a phased-in ceasefire over the next 24 hours.
The vice president says the Trump administration hopes that the Iranians have learned an important lesson: If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”
Vance says he thinks that will dissuade them not to do it.
Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE: No Comment From Israel And Iran UN Missions
Iran’s mission declined to comment on Trump’s ceasefire post, and the Israeli mission said it had no immediate comment.
Israel Iran War LIVE: About 250 Americans Have Been Evacuated From Israel
The U.S. has evacuated some 250 American citizens and their immediate family members from Israel by government, military and charter flights that began over the weekend, a State Department official says.
Since June 21, the official says the U.S. has organized seven flights, most of which have to gone to Athens, Greece, but also to Rome, Italy, and Larnaca, Cyprus.
Other Americans, including nonessential embassy staff and their families, have left via land to Jordan and Egypt, while others have departed Israel by ship. The official did not have statistics for those departures, which do not necessarily involve U.S. government assistance.
There are roughly 700,000 American citizens, most of them dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, believed to be in Israel.
Israel Iran War LIVE: Israeli Airstrikes Targeted Tehran Up Until 4AM Local Time
Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran and other areas up until 4 a.m. local time. Israel in other conflicts typically steps up its strikes just before ceasefires take effect.
Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE: Significance Of Trump’s Name For The Israel-Iran War
On social media, Trump called the war between Israel and Iran the “12 Day War.” That recalls the 1967 Mideast war, known by some as the “Six Day War,” in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.
Trump’s reference carries emotional weight for the Arab world, particularly Palestinians.
In the 1967 war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Though Israel later gave back the Sinai to Egypt, it still holds the other territories, setting the stage for decades of conflict that continue to reverberate today.
"12 Day War Ends": Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.
Iran Hints At Truce, Says Armed Forces Fought Till "Very Last Minute"
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, thanked Tehran's armed forces for "fighting until the very last minute".
Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard Congratulates Trump On "Historic" Truce Deal
"Only President Trump could have achieved this historic ceasefire agreement that brings us closer to peace. It was a herculean effort that deserves the thanks of all the people of Israel, Iran, Middle East, America—the entire world," Director of National Intelligence, Tusli Gabbard, said in a post on X.
Israel Iran War LIVE: What Trump Said On Israel Iran Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region. sab Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
There was no immediate comment yet from Israel. While an Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, the country's foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilitiers unless Israel stopped its attacks.
Isarel Iran War Live: Oil Prices Tumble As Markets Shrug Off Iranian Rebuttal To US
Crude oil prices slid more than seven percent Monday while Wall Street stocks advanced after markets shrugged off Iran's rebuttal to the US weekend attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced it had launched missiles at a major US base in Qatar, with explosions ringing out in Doha and projectiles seen streaking overhead.
But Qatar described the situation as stable, while energy analysts said oilfield assets were not affected. "This is a face-saving measure by the Iranians and hopefully the diplomatic off-ramp will be taken," said John Kilduff of Again Capital, who described the Iranian action as "somewhat measured" and apart from population centers.
Israel Iran War LIVE: Qatar Re-Opens Airspace After Iran Attack On US Base
Qatar on Tuesday announced the re-opening of its airspace, the Qatari aviation authority said, after Iran fired a series of missiles at the Gulf state targeting the US's Al Udeid base hosted there.
"The General Civil Aviation Authority announces the resumption of air traffic in the airspace of the State of Qatar and the return of the atmosphere to normal," it said in a statement on X.
Israel Iran War LIVE: Iran Hints At Ceasefire With Israel
"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.
The ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump had to come into effect at 4 am.
US Israel Iran Attacks LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say US Will "Regret" Any Further Attacks
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday promised that the United States would regret any further attacks on Iran.
"We warn the foolish and stupid American president...that in case of the repeat of an aggression or attack against the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the proud martyr-bearing land of Iran, he will receive more crushing and regrettable responses that will serve as a lesson," the Guard's commander Mohammad Pakpour was quoted as saying by state television.
Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Iran and Israel had agreed to a staggered ceasefire that would bring about an "official end" to their conflict, as strikes continued to hammer Tehran overnight. "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
There was however no immediate confirmation from either of the Middle Eastern adversaries, whose unprecedented exchange of attacks has seen hundreds killed in Iran and two dozen in Israel. Trump said the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later, the president said.
"Upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world," he said, adding that both sides had agreed to remain "peaceful and respectful" during each phase of the process.
'No Agreement Yet': Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim
Iran said the final decision on the cessation of military operations will be made later.
Israel Iran War LIVE: Fresh Series Of Explosions Rock Tehran
A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, according to AFP journalists.
Warplanes buzzed overhead as explosions shook the north and centre of Iran's capital around 3:00 am (2330 GMT).
The blasts occurred just hours before a staggered ceasefire was due to take effect around 0400 GMT, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations, according to an announcement by US President Donald Trump.