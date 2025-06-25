"It Was My Great Honour To Destroy All Iranian Nuclear Facilities.": Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) expressed his satisfaction in stopping "THE WAR" between Iran and Israel, asserting that it was his "great honour" to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities before brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran "equally" wanted the conflict to end.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR," he stated in his post.

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran's three key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Earlier, Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two conflict-gripped nations after Iran attacked US military bases in Qatar and Iran in response to the US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire", he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Shortly after, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a statement noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has "refrained" from further attacks on Iran.

Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz, in a post on X, commended the US President's decision and the collaboration with Israel during his conversation with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

Katz also noted that Israel will "respect the ceasefire" if Iran keeps their part of the deal.

"I spoke moments ago with U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. I thanked him for President Donald Trump bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat. The Secretary praised Israel and the IDF for the historic achievements made. I emphasised that Israel will respect the ceasefire -- as long as the other side does. We agreed to deepen the close U.S.-Israel security cooperation," Katz stated on X.

The conflict between the two nations began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)