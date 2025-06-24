Advertisement

Qatar Says Will Take 'Diplomatic And Legal' Action Against Iran After Attack On US Base

We hope that the matter will be contained as soon as possible and that this chapter will be behind us," Qatari Prime Minister said.

Read Time: 1 min
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani

Qatar's prime minister said Tuesday Doha will pursue "diplomatic and legal measures" against Tehran following an Iranian attack on the US Al Udeid base hosted in the Gulf state.

"The violation of Qatar's sovereignty is unacceptable, and all diplomatic and legal measures will be taken. We hope that the matter will be contained as soon as possible and that this chapter will be behind us," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said. 
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

