Trump Tells Israel 'Don't Drop Bombs,' Then Drops An F-Bomb

US President Donald Trump was clearly unhappy with Israel and Iran when he left the White House earlier today for the NATO summit at The Hague. Both countries, he claimed, violated the ceasefire deal proposed by him to end their 12-day war. He raged at Israel and Iran for ruining his "complete and total ceasefire" plan, claiming that "they don't know what the f*** they are doing".

He castigated Iran and also close US ally Israel as he spoke to the media on the South Lawn of the White House and then marched out to his Marine One helicopter.

This followed his Truth Social post, where he asked Israel to stop dropping "those bombs". "If you do it, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now," Trump wrote.

Both sides accepted the deal after a final onslaught of Iranian missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday, while Israel launched airstrikes on sites across the Islamic Republic before dawn.

The US President had announced the ceasefire with a post on Truth Social: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it."

However, hours after the start of the ceasefire, sirens sounded in northern Israel and explosions were heard.

Visibly furious, Trump, always keen on assuming the role of a peacemaker, said, "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I have never seen before. The biggest load that we have seen."

"You know what? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they are doing, do you understand that?" he continued.

President Trump on Israel and Iran: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing."



His outburst came shortly after he left the White House for a trip to a NATO summit in the Hague.

However, minutes later, his tone changed as he again sounded hopeful of peace. In a fast-moving series of declarations, the 79-year-old posted on his Truth Social app that "the Ceasefire is in effect!":

"Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly "Plane Wave" to Iran. Nobody will be hurt; the ceasefire is in effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he posted.

"Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities," he claimed.

Earlier, Israel Defence Minister, Israel Katz, had said he had ordered the military to mount new strikes on targets in Tehran is response to what he said were Iranian missiles fired in a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.

Iran denied the charge and said Israel attacks had continued for an hour and a half beyond the time the ceasefire was meant to start.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later confirmed that Iran would stop its attacks if Israel would. And Israel also confirmed that it had reached its aims of its operations and would cease hostilities.

The truce announcement came after Iran launched missiles toward the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to unprecedented bombings ordered by Trump, targeting the nuclear sites in Iran.

The region has been on the edge since Israel's surprise bombardment on Iran, which responded with its own missiles and drone strikes earlier this month.