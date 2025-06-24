Advertisement

Trump Says Doesn't Want 'Regime Change' In Iran, Cites Risk of Chaos

"I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One

Trump told reporters regime change brings chaos and ideally we don't want that.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he didn't want to see "regime change" in Iran amid its conflict with Israel, adding that it would cause "chaos."

"If there was, there was, but no I don't want it. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Regime change takes chaos, and ideally we don't want to see so much chaos."
 

