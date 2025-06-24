JD Vance Says Iran Is Now "Incapable" Of Building Nuclear Weapon

JD Vance said that Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon.
Washington:
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday Iran was no longer able to build a nuclear weapon after U.S. strikes destroyed its infrastructure.
"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."
"Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it," Vance said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world