JD Vance Says Iran Is Now "Incapable" Of Building Nuclear Weapon

"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

JD Vance said that Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon.
Washington:

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday Iran was no longer able to build a nuclear weapon after U.S. strikes destroyed its infrastructure.

"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it," Vance said.

