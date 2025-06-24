Ceasefire That Isn't? Israel Orders "Powerful Strikes" After Iran Rains Missiles

Israel on Tuesday said it will "respond forcefully" to Iran's ceasefire violation after Tehran launched a fresh barrage of missiles on the Jewish state hours after both warning enemies agreed to US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal. Iran, meanwhile, denied launching new missiles towards Israel.

"I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a phased 24-hour ceasefire process, to which Israel agreed. Iran has not formally accepted a ceasefire, but the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would stop its attacks if Jerusalem would also stop firing.

He said that if "the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

"Test Ceasefire"

Israeli media reports also said that a test ceasefire was in effect from Israel's side till 7 pm local time. During this period, the Jewish state would not conduct any military operation and would watch Tehran's response.

If Tehran maintained the truce deal till 7 pm, Israel would announce a longer ceasefire, reports said.

Iran's Denial

Iranian state media said that Tehran has denied launching a missile towards Israel after the ceasefire was announced.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran also issued a statement on the “national decision to impose the cessation of war on the Zionist enemy and its vile supporters”.

Iran's armed forces delivered a “humiliating and exemplary response to the enemy's cruelty”, it said, adding that it culminated in the attack on the US base in Qatar last night and dawn missile strikes on Israel.

The council said Tehran responded to attacks on its territory in a proportional and timely manner, and “forced the enemy into regret and accepting defeat and the unilateral cessation of its aggression”.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, without any trust to the words of the enemy and with their hands on the trigger, are ready to deliver a decisive and deterring response to any violating act by the enemy”.