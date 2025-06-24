Trump Brokered Ceasefire Agreement In Contact With Israel, Iran: White House

President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran on Monday in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with Trump's team in contact with Iranian officials, a senior White House official said.

The official, providing details of the ceasefire on condition of anonymity, said Israel agreed to the ceasefire so long as Iran does not launch fresh attacks. Iran signaled it would abide by the agreement, the official said.

In direct and indirect contact with the Iranians were U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)