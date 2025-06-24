"14 Missiles Fired, 13 Knocked Down, 1 Set Free": Trump On Iran's Attack

US President Donald Trump signalled today that Iran's attempted air strike at the US-run Al Udeid air base in Qatar would not draw a retaliation from Washington. In a post on X a few hours after the attack, he expressed hope that Iran has "gotten it all out of their 'system' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE".

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," read the post from President Trump, who monitored the events from the Situation Room of the White House with his senior officials.

