Netanyahu Hails Historic Win, Commits To Campaign Against Iran Axis, Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel had achieved a historic victory that would stand for generations, but it must complete its campaign against Iran's axis, defeat Hamas and bring about the return of all the hostages in Gaza.

In video remarks issued by the prime minister's office, Netanyahu said Israel never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump.

