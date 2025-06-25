Advertisement

Netanyahu Hails Historic Win, Commits To Campaign Against Iran Axis, Hamas

In video remarks issued by the prime minister's office, Netanyahu said Israel never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump.

Tel Aviv:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel had achieved a historic victory that would stand for generations, but it must complete its campaign against Iran's axis, defeat Hamas and bring about the return of all the hostages in Gaza.

