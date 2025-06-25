Advertisement

US Strikes On Iran Did Not Destroy Nuclear Sites: Report

"This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong," CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Strikes On Iran Did Not Destroy Nuclear Sites: Report
Washington:

An early U.S. intelligence assessment indicated that the U.S. military strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities last week did not destroy the core components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on it.

"This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong," CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Iran War, United States, Iran Nuclear Facilities
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com