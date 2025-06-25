US Strikes On Iran Did Not Destroy Nuclear Sites: Report

An early U.S. intelligence assessment indicated that the U.S. military strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities last week did not destroy the core components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on it.

"This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong," CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)