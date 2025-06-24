Iran Hints At Truce With Israel, "Historic Ceasefire", Says US

Iran on Tuesday hinted at a ceasefire with Israel, hours after US President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total" truce between the two longtime enemies. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, thanked Tehran's armed forces for "fighting until the very last minute". LIVE UPDATES

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," he said.

This comes minutes after Mr Araghchi said they had "no interest" in continuing the conflict, provided Israel stops its "illegal aggression".

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," the Iranian Foreign Minister had said.

Trump earlier today announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a continuous 12-day conflict. He claimed that the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning 9:30 am (IST), with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later, he said.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," the US President wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Israel, however, has still not reacted to the ceasefire claims.

US reacts to Iran's ceasefire hint

Shortly after Iran's hint towards a truce with Israel, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called it a "historic ceasefire agreement" that only Trump could have achieved.

"Only President Trump could have achieved this historic ceasefire agreement that brings us closer to peace. It was a herculean effort that deserves the thanks of all the people of Israel, Iran, Middle East, America-the entire world. Congratulations and thank you, @realDonaldTrump," she said.

Iran's retaliatory attack on US Base in Qatar

The US, joining the conflict with Israel against Iran, bombed Iran's three key nuclear facilities on Sunday - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. In retaliation, Iran last night targeted an American base in Qatar, Al-Udeid air base, the largest strategic asset of the US army in the West Asia region, with a "devastating and powerful missile attack". Tehran underlined that it will "not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered" under any circumstances.

"The number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the United States used in its assault on Iran's nuclear facilities. The targeted base was also located far from urban areas and residential zones in Qatar, ensuring minimal risk to civilians," read a statement from the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

A spokesman for Iran's Armed Forces said the attacks on the American base in Qatar were carried out by the Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological arm of the Iranian military.

A few hours later, Trump said Iran gave the United States notice prior to shooting missiles at its military base in Qatar.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.