Iran Missile Kills 3 In Israel Hours After Trumps Ceasefire Declaration

At least three people were killed in the Southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on Tuesday morning after an Iranian missile hit a residential building. The Iranian attack came hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between arch enemies, who had been trading salvoes for the past 12 days.

A video has emerged from Be'er Sheva, which shows the residential complex being completely destroyed by the Iranian missile. The video shows remains of burnt cars and trees outside the building where the missile had hit.

Iranian state media Irib said Tehran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel, after Trump announced the staggered ceasefire between the two Middle East foes.

"Fourth salvo of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel," Irib posted on Telegram.

The adversaries had been swapping missile fire since Israel carried out surprise "preemptive" strikes against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear and military sites, and prompting Trump to warn of a possible "massive" regional conflict.

Trump's Ceasefire Announcement

Earlier, Israel's military said that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles launched a "short while ago", without specifying the exact time of the attack.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement posted to Telegram around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

US President Donald Trump had announced that a staggered ceasefire between Israel and Iran would begin around 0400 GMT, with Tehran halting operations first.

Though there was no immediate confirmation from Israel on ending the conflict, Iran's foreign minister said Tehran did not intend to continue its strikes if Israel stopped its attacks.

Israel's Early Warning To Citizens

Despite nightly missile barrages, Israel's casualty toll has remained relatively low, with authorities repeatedly stressing the importance of taking cover in life-saving protected spaces.

Israeli residents receive blaring phone alerts via SMS to warn them of incoming Iranian missiles, often in the early hours of the morning. These are often followed by the wail of overhead air raid sirens.

The alerts caution residents to rush to the safe shelters closest to their homes. For those with no safe shelters near their homes, the city's underground stations and car parks have become vital refuges since the war began on June 13.