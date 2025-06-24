"Ceasefire Now In Effect. Don't Violate It": Trump's Message After Iran's Move

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran has "now come into effect". The American leader also warned the two arch enemies in the Middle East not to violate the truce deal after Iran fired several waves of missiles on Iranian territories in the last few hours.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Iranian state-run media also said that the ceasefire with Israel came into effect following five waves of missile attacks on Israeli-occupied territories, which killed at least seven people in the south.

As the barrage of missiles ended, Israel's military said the public could leave areas near shelters.

"Following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command has announced that the requirement to remain near protected spaces throughout the country has been lifted," the military said in a statement.