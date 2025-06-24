"1.4 Billion Hearts Beat For Indian Astronaut's Space Journey": Top Official

India's second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is poised to make history as he prepares to fly to the International Space Station aboard the Axiom-4 mission, also known as Mission Akash Ganga. A proud alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Group Captain Shukla's journey from test pilot to astronaut marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration narrative.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and fellow IISc alumnus, shared his heartfelt message for Shukla.

"My very best wishes and congratulations to Shubhanshu on this historic milestone in his distinguished career," said Professor Sood.

He recalled his recent meeting with all four Indian astronauts and their families at IISc, describing it as a moment of pride and reflection.

Professor Sood highlighted the broader significance of Group Captain Shukla's mission, framing it as a symbol of India's scientific and technological journey. He traced this trajectory from the visionary leadership of Dr Vikram Sarabhai to landmark achievements like Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

"This is not only a journey of Shubhanshu," he emphasized, "it is really a journey of all our aspirations to space."

He also underscored the role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the growing participation of the private sector in India's space endeavours.

Professor Sood praised the government's enabling policies and the steady progress across scientific domains over the past decade.

"ISRO has been a very integral part of this entire story," he noted, adding that the milestones being crossed are a testament to India's commitment and capability.

Reflecting on the emotional resonance of the mission, 1.4 billion hearts beating for the success of Shubhanshu, Professor Sood said, "It is such a wonderful feeling because you really feel connected to this entire effort."

He pointed out that the mission elevates science and technology as a way of life in India, inspiring the public and reinforcing the value of scientific achievement.