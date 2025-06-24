Watch: US' Official Video Of B-2 Bombers Taking Flight To Attack Iran

The US has released video of the B-2 Spirit bombers, involved in Operation Midnight Hammer, to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, taking off from the Whiteman Air Force base near Missouri. Seven stealth bombers of the main strike package flew nonstop and dropped the bombs, and returned home.

The video showed the B-2 bomber taxing out of the aircraft hangar at Whiteman and preparing for takeoff at 12:01 am. The video then cuts to the 'Spirits' landing at the airbase.

#Watch | NDTV accesses first official US Department of Defense visuals of B-2 bombers taking off for Operation Midnight Hammer and then returning to base#Iran #Israel pic.twitter.com/T1bo4WLh6S — NDTV (@ndtv) June 24, 2025

The mission started at 0001 hours on June 21, and B-2s landed back at Whiteman base the next day. The mission lasted for 37 hours, the second-longest B-2 mission since 2001, when in the early days of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Afghanistan, B-2s flew for 44 hours.

The B-2s were loaded with the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a bunker-buster bomb of the US that can be operated and dropped only by the Spirit bomber. The GBU-57 is a massive 30,000-pound bomb that can penetrate up to 200 feet underground, ideal for the three sites Iran attacked - Fordow, Natanz and Eshafan. The fuse of the bomb allows for delayed detonation and maximum damage.