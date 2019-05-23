Assam Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Assam Election Results 2019: Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Assam voted in the first three phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18 and 23. There are 14 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The voting percentage in Assam was recorded to be 80.7 per cent in the first phase of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Assam voter turnout was 82.9 per cent when the BJP won seven out of 14 seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front have three lawmakers each and one member is an Independent. The two BJP allies, Bodoland People's Front and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), have no representation in the Lok Sabha. This year, the BJP is fighting the polls with the AGP and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). This year, the BJP is fighting the polls with the AGP and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Assam Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies - Autonomous District, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kaliabor, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Mangaldoi, Nowgong and Silchar, Tezpur.

How to check, where to check Assam Election Result:

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/)



Key BJP candidates in Assam are Rameshwar Teli, a young tea tribe leader and Pallab Lochan Das who is a close aide of Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. Monimadhab Mahanta is an important candidate from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Top candidates from the Congress include Sushmita Dev, Gaurav Gogoi, Paban Singh Ghatowar and retired IAS officer MGVK Bhanu.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

