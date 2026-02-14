"Next Stop Hyderabad': Bandi Sanjay Kumar Praises BJP's Karimnagar Civic Win

Karimnagar MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday praised the BJP's victory in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections as "historic", declaring that the party will next target Hyderabad.

"For the first time in Telangana, we have hoisted the saffron flag over a municipal corporation. Today, I am overwhelmed with happiness," he said while addressing his supporters after the Telangana municipal election results were declared.

As soon as the result was out, BJP workers took out victory rallies and carried Kumar on their shoulders. Alleging that rival parties attempted to defeat the BJP, Sanjay said, "Congress, BRS and AIMIM together hatched many conspiracies. They even distributed Rs 7,000 per vote and tried to lure our candidates. But their tricks failed."

He claimed that the people of Karimnagar voted in favour of development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "The people trusted Modi and voted for the BJP believing that only the Central government would ensure development," he said, adding that the Centre had spent Rs 1,500 crore for Karimnagar's growth in recent years.

The minister also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AIMIM leadership. "To please (Asaduddin) Owaisi, GHMC was divided into three parts. That decision will become Revanth Reddy's political death warrant," he alleged.

With the election for the Hyderabad civic body due anytime, Kumar announced, "We are saying this clearly, we will hoist the saffron flag over Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations. Our workers are eagerly waiting for elections."

On Wednesday, elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities. BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations.

Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities, Congress bagged more than 1,300 wards, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (about 700 wards) and the BJP (about 275 wards).