BJP Leader Arrested, Illegal Properties Razed For Allegedly Abusing Madhya Pradesh Judge On Road

A dramatic showdown between the judiciary and a ruling party functionary erupted in Dewas, after BJP leader Pankaj Gharu was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a judge triggering not just a criminal case, but a swift demolition drive by the district administration.

The controversy began when district and additional sessions judge Prasanna Singh Bahrawat filed a first information report (FIR), accusing Gharu and his associates of obstructing and abusing him at a public place. According to the complaint, the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the judge was on his way to the court.

Bahrawat said a Scorpio SUV belonging to the accused was parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. When he requested them to move the vehicle, the accused allegedly shouted at him, prevented him from opening his car door, and obstructed him from taking a photograph of the illegally parked vehicle. A video of the heated confrontation has since surfaced, intensifying public outrage.

Within 24 hours, the situation escalated. On Wednesday, BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha state executive member Pankaj Gharu was arrested. Later that night, Bhim Gharu, described by police sources as a habitual offender and reportedly close to a BJP MLA, was also taken into custody. A third accused is on the run.

Station in-charge Amit Solanki confirmed that a case has been registered and investigation is on. "One accused has been arrested. Search operations for the remaining accused are continuing," he said.

But the action did not stop at arrests. In a swift administrative crackdown, the district team demolished illegal constructions linked to Pankaj Gharu, including a poultry farm allegedly built on government land along Maxi Bypass and encroachments near his house.

Tehsildar Sapna Sharma said multiple notices had previously been issued, but the encroachments were never removed. "The structures were illegal and built on government land. Due process was followed," she said.

The legal fraternity responded with unity. The District Bar Association met on the court premises and announced that no lawyer would represent the accused. Bar Association President Ashok Verma confirmed that a formal resolution had been passed and circulated among members, objecting even to the bail applications filed on behalf of the accused.

Scenes inside the court turned tense as members of the bar gathered in protest, calling the alleged misconduct an attack on judicial dignity. The accused were produced before the court amid heavy security from the police station.