Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Serial Thief Who Targeted Only Cops' Homes To Settle 15-Year Grudge

Police in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh say they have arrested a man accused of carrying out a string of burglaries exclusively at the homes of police personnel across several districts. The suspect, identified as Deepesh from Alirajpur district, was detained following an investigation into a theft at the police lines in Khandwa on 20 January. According to officers, houses belonging to constables Karanpal Singh and Suresh Khate were broken into during the night, with jewellery and cash worth several lakh rupees reported stolen.

CCTV footage from the police lines helped investigators identify the accused. Officers say cash amounting to Rs 30,000 and some jewellery items have since been recovered.

A search operation was launched across Jhabua, Alirajpur and Dhar districts. Police say the suspect frequently changed locations to avoid detection. Acting on technical and surveillance inputs, officers received information that he was travelling towards Burhanpur.

When police attempted to apprehend him, the accused allegedly tried to flee by jumping from a rooftop, sustaining injuries to his arm and leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment before being produced in court in Khandwa and remanded to judicial custody.

Khandwa's Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Tarnekar, described the arrest as a significant breakthrough. "This is a major success for Kotwali police. Based on his questioning, we are trying to trace other incidents and absconding associates," he said.

Investigators claim the suspect admitted to targeting only police households, allegedly motivated by a past incident. Station House Officer Praveen Arya said, "About 15 years ago, he was beaten by a policeman in Alirajpur. Since then, he chose to target police homes."

Police allege the accused conducted reconnaissance by posing as a street vendor near police lines before committing the burglaries at night. Two alleged accomplices, identified as Ramesh and Bhuraliya, remain at large.