"<i>Bach Gaye</i>": Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic X Post Amid Bomb Threats

The Delhi Police foiled an alleged plot to carry out a shooting outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang -- Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab -- on Saturday. The two reportedly planned to attack a Delhi businessman and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan allegedly for a statement about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a social media post on the intervening night of November 15 and 16, Bachchan wrote "bach gaye (survived)" without providing any context.

Delhi Police's Crackdown On Shooters

With the arrest of two key shooters, the Delhi Police Special Cell thwarted two major plots: one involving an attempt to open fire on a Delhi-based businessman for the purpose of extortion, and another targeting the Bollywood superstar in Mumbai.

Vikas Thakur, also known as Vicky, was tasked with carrying out the shooting of the businessman in Delhi, for which he travelled from Mumbai. As per the plan, Deepak Singh, alias Deep, was meant to join him later.

Based on a tip-off, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas and subsequently Deepak who was in hiding in Mumbai and was reportedly tasked with executing the attack on the Bollywood actor.

Why Amitabh Bachchan?

The police suspect that the conspiracy to target Amitabh Bachchan was linked to a statement he allegedly made regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the precise motive behind the plot, the connections between the suspects, and the source of the instructions they were receiving.

3 Bomb Threats To Amitabh Bachchan

In the last one month, Amitabh Bachchan has received three bomb threats via email. The first threat came on October 23 and warned of an attack on Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa.

The second threatening email came on November 6 and targeted Jalsa, the Bombay High Court, and the BSE. The mail, which made references to 'Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Race Course area.

The third threat came on November 12 and named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office, and several banks as targets.

Nothing suspicious was found during searches at either of the locations mentioned in any of the three emails.

The Mumbai Police, however, tightened security arrangements for the veteran actor. Additional police personnel have been deployed, and barricades have been set up outside Bachchan's Juhu-based bungalow, 'Jalsa'.

When Amitabh Bachchan Greeted Fans Through Bulletproof Glass

On November 1, for his weekly fan greeting outside Mumbai house, Amitabh Bachchan showed up behind bulletproof glass. Usually, Big B uses a pedestal with wheels so that his fans can see him better. This time, the pedestal was covered with glass from three sides.

He soon ditched the bulletproof glass for his Sunday meet-and-greet the following week, on November 8, and November 15.

What We Know About 2 Gangsters

Born in 2001 into a family with modest economic means, Vikas was reportedly a good student in his early years, but due to a lack of parental supervision and guidance, he fell into the wrong company. Following this, he became involved in illegal betting and gambling operations. His name first appeared in criminal records in 2019 in connection with a snatching incident. He was a minor at the time.

In 2023, Vikas Thakur began supplying illegal weapons for gangster Anmol Bishnoi. After Anmol Bishnoi's arrest, Vikas began working for gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik. His work involved recruiting new members into the gang, procuring and supplying illegal weapons, and conducting reconnaissance on potential business targets for the purpose of extortion.

Over time, Vikas began working for different gangsters in exchange for money. He was not tied to any single gang; instead, he would carry out crimes for whichever gang offered the highest payment.

Deepak previously worked as a helper and driver for commercial trucks. According to the police, a desire for quick money pushed him into the world of crime. He was also involved in the murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar on October 3. He carried out the attack along with his associate Palvinder, alias Kaka, and was wanted in Sandhu's murder. Since then, he has been in hiding in Mumbai.

The police are currently interrogating both men to gather information about the network, the fugitive gangsters operating from abroad, the supply of weapons, and their associates active across various states.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act for possessing unlicensed arms.