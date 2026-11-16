Amitabh Bachchan Ditches Bullet-Proof Glass For Sunday Meet-And-Greet, Abhishek Keeps A Close Watch

On Sunday (November 15), Amitabh Bachchan ditched the bullet-proof glass set-up to meet and greet his fans outside Jalsa. Sporting a multi-coloured hoodie and a bandana, Amitabh Bachcahn was seen standing on an elevated set-up to greet his fans. Fans across the nation wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the superstar outside his Mumbai home on Sunday. In the viral video, Abhishek is seen standing close to his father, keeping a close watch on him and the situation.

Two weeks ago (November 1), Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. It was followed by the incident of shooting on Tiger Shroff on October 18.

Usually during his Sunday appearance for fans, Bachchan uses a pedestal with wheels, apparently so that his fans can see him better. On November 1, the protective glass appeared on three sides of the pedestal.

On October 23, security agencies and the Mumbai Police were placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde threatened bomb blasts at her office, Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.

The email, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, threatened to target Jalsa between October 31 and November 27 and warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31, police said. The email further claimed there would be an attack during Dosanjh's November 27 concert in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Officials said security and surveillance had been stepped up at all places mentioned in the email, and an investigation launched to trace its origin and identify the sender.

It was not clear if Bachchan's bulletproofing move was part of a state measure or his personal decision.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Shroff's proximity to actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has been attempting to target over a blackbuck poaching case.

According to sources, the accused recced the residences of Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan under the pretext of sightseeing, to avoid suspicion, while their actual target was Shroff. The motive was to spread terror within Bollywood, sources said.