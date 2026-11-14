Shooter Who Killed Mad Sandhu Arrested, Wanted To Attack Bollywood Actor

In a major operation against organised crime and gangster networks, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, foiling plans to open fire on a Delhi-based businessman and another popular Bollywood actor in Mumbai. One of the arrested individuals, who was caught in Mumbai, was also linked to the murder of Punjab-based influencer Mad Sandhu, whose death had shaken the state last month.

The arrested men have been identified as Vikas Thakur (alias Vicky), a resident of Punjab's Jalandhar, and Deep (alias Deepak Singh), who is originally from the Tarn Taran district in the state. Deepak was wanted in the shooting and murder of Mad Sandhu in Amritsar on October 3.

Mad Sandhu Murder Accused Arrested

Acting on intelligence inputs, Delhi Police first arrested Vikas Thakur from Delhi and subsequently apprehended Deep, who was hiding in Mumbai on instructions from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after he escaped from Amritsar.

Cops said Mad Sandhu's shooting was also carried out on the instructions of the gangster.

They said Deep was involved in the shooting of the Instagram influencer, but had been on the run despite his associate, Palvinder (alias Kaka), being arrested by the Punjab Police. Deep was also on the radar of the Punjab Police.

However, that was not the only reason why Deep went into hiding in Mumbai. According to police, he was asked by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to attack a well-known Bollywood actor in the city.

The gangster was orchestrating a plot to have shots fired at the celebrity and had specifically asked the shooter to remain in Mumbai to do the same.

Deep, alias Deepak Singh, previously worked as a helper and driver for commercial trucks. Police said his desire to earn quick money landed him in the wrong company, leading him to enter the world of organised crime. He subsequently began to work for gangs and gradually became involved in serious crimes, including shootings.

Attack On Delhi Businessman Stopped

The arrest of Vikas Thakur, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of the same gangster, also thwarted plans to open fire on a businessman in the national capital.

According to police, this plot involved targeting the businessman to extort money from him.

However, the Special Cell intercepted the operation and arrested the shooter before the attack could take place. Based on the investigation and subsequent intelligence inputs, police then arrested Deep.

Police further said Deep was to join Vikas in Delhi to assist him in the operation.

Police said Vikas Thakur was born into a family with modest economic means in 2001, and was a good student in his early years. However, a lack of parental supervision and guidance led him to fall into the wrong company. Initially, he fell into illegal betting and gambling operations. His name first appeared in criminal records in 2019 in connection with a snatching incident, when he was still a minor.

Vikas performed different tasks for several gangsters and was not a member of a single gang. He would recruit new members, procure and supply weapons and carry out attacks for extortion. He would work for anyone who would offer him the highest payment.

Case Registered

The entire operation was executed by the New Delhi Range (NDR) team of the Special Cell.

Investigation revealed that the gangster, based abroad, was orchestrating crimes through his associates. Vikas Thakur and Deep, alias Deepak Singh, were working for this network.

Following the arrest of Vikas Thakur, a case has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Police are currently interrogating both the arrested men to find out information about the entire network, Lawrence Bishnoi, the supply of weapons, and other associates active in various states.