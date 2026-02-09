Nutritionist Recommends 5 Powerful Foods That Can Help Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the body either cannot produce sufficient insulin or fails to use it efficiently, causing blood sugar levels to rise. Effective management involves a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and medication or insulin therapy when required.

A well-planned diet can help regulate blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared top 5 foods to add in your diet to lower diabetes risk. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Manage your diabetes with these foods. Food plays a very big role in how your body responds to blood sugars and lead to diabetes or not. So please eat these foods and also move your body more to manage diabetes better."

5 Foods To Eat To Reduce Diabetes

1. Bitter Gourd

Deepsikha says, "Bitter Gourd has polyptides P. Those are the compounds that can actually help push the glucose absorption into your cells, hence reducing diabetes." It is best consumed as juice on an empty stomach or in cooked form

2. Green Tea

"Green tea is the best tea to manage diabetes because it has polyphenols and categons. These compounds can actually help manage your blood sugar better, reducing diabetes," she adds. Drinking 2-3 cups daily helps lower blood sugar and HbA1C levels.

3. Guava

Guava is considered a superfruit for managing diabetes due to its high fibre content and low glycemic index. According to the nutritionist, the fruit does not cause rapid blood sugar spikes and is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and improve insulin resistance.

4. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a top-tier food for managing diabetes. "They have a lot of soluble fibre, and fibre actually helps manage your diabetes better," Deepsikha mentions.

5. Cinnamon

The best spice to manage diabetes is going to be cinnamon. It has the capacity to make your body much more insulin sensitive that can help reduce your blood sugar spike and reduce diabetes.

Incorporating these foods in your diet will help you manage weight and stabilise blood glucose, essential for diabetes care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.