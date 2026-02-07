From Nuts To Sugary Drinks: Gut Doctor Rates Everyday Foods For Blood Sugar Spikes

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for general health, particularly for individuals who have diabetes or are attempting to prevent it. AIIMS and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has shared a simple meal grading system that illustrates how different foods impact blood sugar spikes. Based on how slowly or rapidly they elevate blood sugar levels, Sethi gave typical meals a score out of 10.

On Instagram, Sethi gave the highest ratings to foods that help keep blood sugar steady, such as eggs, which scored a perfect score of 10 out of 10. Eggs do not quickly raise blood sugar levels since they are high in protein and good fats. Additionally, they prolong feelings of fullness.

Additionally, non-starchy vegetables, including cucumber, cauliflower, broccoli, and spinach, receive a perfect 10. These vegetables are low in carbs and high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Fibre helps regulate the absorption of sugar and slows down digestion.

Nuts and seeds receive a score of 9 out of 10 from Sethi. Protein, fibre, and good fats can be found in almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. These nutrients promote intestinal health and limit the release of sugar into the circulation.

Although specific foods received lower ratings, they were still deemed healthy when consumed in proportionate amounts. Greek yoghurt, particularly when unsweetened, scored an 8 out of 10. It has probiotics and protein, which aid with digestion and help keep blood sugar levels steady.

Additionally, legumes like beans, chickpeas, and lentils received an 8 out of 10. They include a lot of fibre and plant-based protein, which slows down the digestion of carbohydrates.

Berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries also received an 8 out of 10. Although these fruits include natural sugars, they are safer for blood sugar than many other fruits since they are high in fibre and antioxidants.

Sethi gives steel-cut oats a 6 out of 10 rating. While oats are nutrient-dense and high in fibre, they also contain carbs, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise if consumed in excess. However, steel-cut oats are better than quick oats due to their slower digestion and less processing.

White bread with rice received a mere 3 out of 10. Rapid sugar rises result from the fast digestion of these processed carbs. Frequent use might raise the risk of weight gain and diabetes.

Fruit juice scored 2 out of 10. Fruit juice is often viewed as healthy, but it is low in fibre and contains concentrated natural sugars that can quickly spike blood sugar.

The lowest ranking, 0 out of 10, went to sugary beverages and sweets. These meals have little nutritional value and produce an abrupt blood sugar rise. Obesity, insulin resistance, and other health issues may result from frequent use.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.