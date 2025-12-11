Nutritionist Warns These Common Daily Habits Are Damaging Your Digestion And Gut Health

The intricate ecosystem of our gut plays a vital role in our overall health and well-being. It affects everything from mood and energy levels to immunity and digestion. Yet many of us unknowingly sabotage our gut health through daily habits that disrupt the delicate balance of our gut microbiome. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, these seemingly harmless habits can significantly impact our digestive system, leading to issues such as bloating, irritable bowel syndrome and even chronic diseases. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Most women try to fix bloating with herbal teas, probiotics, or salads…but these 4 everyday habits secretly weaken your digestion without you realising it."

4 Hidden Gut Stressors Every Woman Should Know

1. Eating in a Hurry

When you rush through meals, stomach acid levels drop, and digestive enzymes do not activate fully, resulting in heaviness, gas and incomplete digestion. Chew until the bite feels soft and then swallow. Slow eating allows your gut to break down food properly without unnecessary strain.

2. Cold Breakfasts

Starting your day with cold smoothies, yoghurt bowls, or iced drinks is not ideal for your gut. Cold foods slow gut motility and delay gastric emptying, which can lead to sluggish digestion and all-day bloating. Warm breakfast choices like veggie upma, moong cheela, warm water and dalia are better alternatives.

3. Overusing Herbal Teas

More is not always better. Excess herbal teas mean too many tannins and laxative herbs, which may irritate the gut lining. This can cause burning, acidity, loose stools and mucosal thinning. Limit herbal tea intake to 1–2 cups a day, alternating with plain warm water, ginger water or hot water.

4. Too Much Raw Food at Night

Raw salads at night can be problematic. They are fermentable, causing gut bacteria to overwork while you sleep. This often results in gas, discomfort and early-morning bloating. Keep dinners light with sauteed vegetables, soups, simple khichdi or cooked greens.

These small adjustments can help you begin healing your gut, restoring balance and unlocking better energy, digestion and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.