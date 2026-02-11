7 Gentle Stretches To Do Before Bed For Deep Sleep

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of your health and well-being. When you don't get good sleep, it can cause several health issues. Not getting the required hours of deep sleep not only affects your mood and focus, but can also lead to chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression, among others, in the long-term. Hence, it is very important that you get good sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, deep sleep makes up between 10% and 20% of total sleeping time.

A lot of people struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep. This could happen due to various reasons. A night routine before you sleep can be beneficial. This can include no-devices before sleep, reduced exposure to blue light, gentle stretches, optimising your bedroom environment with blackout curtains and cooler temperatures, and more. Gentle stretches before bed can transform your nighttime routine by reducing physical tension, calming the mind, and signaling your body to unwind. Here are some stretches that you should do before bed for a good night's sleep.

Gentle Stretches For Deep Sleep

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor or your bed, bringing your big toes together while spreading your knees wide apart. Fold forward from your hips, extending your arms out in front or resting them alongside your body and let your forehead gently rest on the mattress or a soft pillow. Breathe deeply for 1-2 minutes, allowing each exhale to melt away the day's stress from your lower back, hips, and thighs. This pose not only elongates the spine but also improves diaphragmatic breathing. This helps to activate the body's relaxation response, and prepares you for sleep.

2. Supine Spinal Twist

Lie flat on your back with arms extended out to form a T-shape. Draw your right knee toward your chest, then move it across your body to the left using your left hand, keeping your right shoulder grounded. Look towards the right for a deeper neck release. Hold this for 30-60 seconds, and then switch sides. Repeat this for 2-3 times. The twisting motion massages your internal organs, helps in digestion, and relieves lower back tightness. This stretch helps to flush out metabolic waste, reducing bloating that can interrupt your sleep.

3. Legs-Up-the-Wall (Viparita Karani)

Position your hips close to a wall, swing your legs up vertically against it, and lie back with arms relaxed by your sides. Close your eyes and remain in this position for 3-5 minutes. This pose reverses gravity's pull which helps reduce swelling and fatigue. Heart rate slows, circulation to the brain improves, and the gentle pressure on the pelvis calms the nervous system.

4. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

Sit straight with legs extended forward. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge from the hips, reaching forward toward your feet. Let your head and neck relax completely and hold this pose for 1 minute. This forward bend compresses the spine gently, stimulating the spine's nerves while stretching the calves, hamstrings, and lower back.

5. Knee-to-Chest Pose

Lying on your back, pull both knees toward your chest and hold your shins or thighs. Rock from one side to other gently, or hold still. Stay in this position for 30-60 seconds taking deep belly breaths. This compresses the abdomen, easing gas and improving spinal flexibility while releasing tension.

6. Neck and Shoulder Rolls

Sit or stand comfortably, drop your chin to your chest, and roll your head slowly in semicircles; five times in each direction. Shrug your shoulders up to your ears, then roll them back and down 10 times. Repeat the sequence twice. These micro-movements dissolve tech-induced tension, improving head circulation and reducing headaches that tend to impact sleep.

7. Cat-Cow Pose

Inhale into Cow-arch your back, lift your chest and tailbone. Exhale into Cat-round your spine, tuck chin to chest. Flow in between these two poses for 5-10 breaths and then melt onto your back. This pose improves spinal fluid flow, balances breath with movement, and regulates heart rate for better relaxation.

These stretches when done in 10-15 minutes can create a ritual that reprograms your body for deep sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.