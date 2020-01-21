Kerala Lotteries To Announce Sthree Sakthi Result Today

Sthree Sakthi result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises, will conduct the draw for Sthree Sakthi lottery today. The WIN WIN lottery results were released yesterday. The Sakthi lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN result was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesteday and the first prize for this scheme is Rs 6,500,000. The first prize has been drawn to ticket number WM 468814 which was sold at Idukki district.

The Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Check WIN WIN lottery results drawn today

Before yesterday, the Kerala Lottery result for Pournamy scheme was drawn on Sunday. Before this, the Kerala Lottery had also released the Karunya Plus, Karunya Lottery results last week.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Sakthi lottery draw will be held on January 21, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

"Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on 21/01/2020 at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

According to the official Sakthi lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

