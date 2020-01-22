Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery Result Today; Details Here

Akshaya Lottery result will be on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will release the Akshaya Lottery results today. The result of Akshaya Lottery number AK 428 has been drawn for the first prize last week when the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises held the draw on January 15, 202. The Akshaya Lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Lotteries released the Kerala Lottery result for Sthree Sakthi lottery yesterday and the first prize (Rs 7,000,000) has been drawn to ticket number SE 109677 which was sold at Kasargode district.

In the Akshaya Lottery scheme, first prize carries a reward of Rs 6,000,000.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Akshaya Lottery result drawn on January 15, 2020

In Akshaya Lottery result announced last week, a second prize of Rs 500,000 was drawn to ticket number AX 900026 sold at Malappuram district.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 was also awarded to ten tickets sold at different parts of the state.

The ticket numbers were: AN 939243 (Ernakulam), AO 820687 (Palakkad) , AP 197260 (Thrissur), AR 498250 (Thrissur), AS 673628 (Idukki), AT 918953 (Kottayam), AU 473489 (Palakkad), AV 744089 (Pathanamthitta), AW 359516 (Kannur), AX 161756 (Kozhikkode), AY 635249 (Palakkad) and AZ 270603 (Kollam).

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets has also been given in the Akshaya Lottery.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

Read also:

Karunya Lottery Result For Rs. 1 Crore Today @ Keralalotteries.com

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Result Published. Check Here

Sikkim State Lottery Live: Sikkim Lotteries Release Results; Check Here

Kerala Lotteries Releases Karunya Plus Lottery Result. Check Here

Sikkim Lottery Live: Sikkim State Lotteries Releases Results; Check Here

Click here for more news on Lottery Results