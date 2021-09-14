Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result: SS 278 Kerala Lottery Result Today. Rs 75 Lakh First Prize

Kerala lottery results are expected to be released by 4.30 pm for the draw starts at 3.00pm

The Kerala lottery results for this week's Sthree Sakthi lottery (SS-778) will be released online on Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries releasing the Sthree Sakthi results after resuming the lottery draws since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and it will be given to a ticket sold in the state recently. The Kerala lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40. The results are expected to be released by 4.30 pm for the draw starts at 3.00 pm at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Sthree Sakthi lottery Lottery result date 14th September Lottery draw day Tuesday Lottery number SS 278 First prize Rs 75 Lakh Second prize Rs 10 lakh Third prize Rs 1 lakh each for 12 tickets Lottery draw starts at 3.00 pm Ticket prize Rs 40 Results to be released online After 4.30 pm Next lottery draw Akshaya Lottery on Wednesday WIN WIN lottery result link Click here

