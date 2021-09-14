Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result: SS 278 Kerala Lottery Result Today. Rs 75 Lakh First Prize

The Kerala lottery results for this week's Sthree Sakthi lottery (SS-778) will be released online on Tuesday evening. This is the second time the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries releasing the Sthree Sakthi results after resuming the lottery draws since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com. The Sthree Sakthi lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 75 lakh and it will be given to a ticket sold in the state recently. The Kerala lottery tickets are sold for Rs 40. The results are expected to be released by 4.30 pm for the draw starts at 3.00 pm at Thiruvananthapuram.
Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Direct link
Sthree Sakthi lottery result: How to check
Follow the steps given here to download your Sthree Sakthi lottery result:
Step 1: Click on the direct link given above
Step 2: On the page open next, click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery result link
Step 3: Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery result from next page
Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Details
|Lottery conducted by
|Kerala State Lotteries
|Lottery name
|Sthree Sakthi lottery
|Lottery result date
|14th September
|Lottery draw day
|Tuesday
|Lottery number
|SS 278
|First prize
|Rs 75 Lakh
|Second prize
|Rs 10 lakh
|Third prize
|Rs 1 lakh each for 12 tickets
|Lottery draw starts at
|3.00 pm
|Ticket prize
|Rs 40
|Results to be released online
|After 4.30 pm
|Next lottery draw
|Akshaya Lottery on Wednesday
|WIN WIN lottery result link
|Click here
