WIN WIN Lottery Result List: Kerala Lottery Result For W633 Tickets Today

Kerala lottery result list will be released online after 4.30 pm on keralalotteries.com

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (also known as Kerala Lotteries), a government of Kerala enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the WIN WIN lottery result today on its official website. The Kerala lottery results will be released online after 4.30 pm today on keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lotteries will release the WIN WIN lottery results for the W633 tickets today.

Last week, Kerala Lotteries had released all weekly lottery results except the Pournami lottery. This week also, the results for all Kerala weekly lottery results will be released along with the Onam bumper results.

This lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next WIN WIN lottery draw will be held after a week, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

Kerala lottery result list: Important details