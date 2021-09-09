Karunya Plus Lottery Result: KN 385 Kerala Lottery Result Today. Rs 80 Lakh First Prize

Kerala lottery result: KN 385 Karunya Plus Lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Karunya Plus Lottery result for tickets KN 385 will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The Directorate of State Lotteries in Kerala has now decided to conduct the weekly lottery draws all days but Sunday. According to this plan, the draw for Nirmal lottery will be held Friday and Karunya on Saturday.

The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The Kerala Lotteries released the Sthree Sakthi and Akshaya lottery results recently.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Complete details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Karunya Plus Lottery result date 9th September Lottery draw day Thursday Lottery number KN385 First prize Rs 80 Lakh Second prize Rs 10 Lakh Third prize Rs 1 lakh each for 12 tickets Lottery draw starts at 3.00 pm Other prizes Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, Rs 100 Ticket prize Rs 40 Direct link to download result Click here

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya Plus lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh and the third prize will be given to 12 tickets.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held after a week, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

