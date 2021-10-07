Kerala Lottery Result: KN389 Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today; Rs80 Lakh First Prize

Karunya Plus lottery result chart will be available on the official portal at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery results: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the KN389 Karunya Plus lottery results today evening. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya plus lottery will be released online after 4.30 pm today. The Kerala lottery result list and Karunya Plus lottery result chart will be available on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. Tomorrow, on Friday, the the Directorate will release the Nirmal lottery results. The Karunya lottery results will be released on Saturday.

The Karunya Plus lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell Nirmal lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Friday and also the Pooja bumper tickets- the draw of which has been scheduled for next month.

The Karunya Plus lottery results will be released for various series of tickets including PN, PO, PP, PR, PS, PT, PU, PV, PW, PX, PY, and PZ.

Karunya Plus lottery results: Complete details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Karunya Plus Lottery result date 7th October Lottery draw day Thursday Lottery number KN389 First prize Rs 80 Lakh Second prize Rs 10 Lakh Third prize Rs 1 lakh each for 12 tickets Lottery draw starts at 3.00 pm Other prizes Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, Rs 100 Ticket prize Rs 40 Direct link to download result Click here

Kerala Plus lottery result chart: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya Plus lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya Plus lottery result from next page open

