Kerala Lottery Result: NR 243 Nirmal Lottery Result Today; Rs 70 First Prize

Nirmal lottery results will be released online after 4.30 pm today on keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (also known as Kerala Lotteries), a government of Kerala enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Nirmal lottery result today on its official website. The Kerala lottery results will be released online after 4.30 pm today on keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lotteries will release the Nirmal lottery results for the NR 243 tickets today.

Last week, Kerala Lotteries had released all weekly lottery results except the Pournami lottery. The Directorate had also released the the Onam bumper results last week.

This lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held after a week, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Karunya, WIN WIN Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

Kerala lottery result list: Important details