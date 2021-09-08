Akshaya Lottery Result For AK 514 Tickets Today From Kerala Lotteries. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Kerala lottery result list will be released online after 4.30 pm.

Akshaya lottery result: AK 514 Akshaya lottery results will be released online today at 4.30 pm. The Kerala lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com. Before this, a live draw will be held from 3.00 pm at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram for announcing the Akshaya lottery results. Lottery draw for Karunya Plus lottery results will be held on Thursday.

Akshaya lottery results list: Details

Following are the details of the Akshaya lottery results to be announced today by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Akshaya lottery Lottery result date 8th September Lottery draw day Wednesday Lottery number AK514 First prize Rs 70 lakh Second prize Rs 5 lakh Third prize Rs 1 lakh each for 12 tickets Lottery draw starts at 3.00 pm Ticket prize Rs 40

The Directorate (also known as Kerala Lotteries) released the Kerala lottery result list for Sthree Sakthi lottery yesterday.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday afternoon and the results were published online after 4.30 pm. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 (or 75 Lakh) and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

