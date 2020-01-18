Karunya Lottery Result For Rs 1 Crore Today @ Keralalotteries.com

Karunay result: Kerala Lottery results of Karunya scheme will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announced the Karunya lottery result today. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal Weekly lottery results was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries yesterday. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Karunya lottery carries a a first prize of Rs 10,000,000

The first prize of Nirmal Lottery results was drawn to ticket number NH 256223 which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize of Rs 6,000,000 was drawn to ticket number AT 398949 which was sold at Kannur district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Nirmal Lottery draw will be held on January 24, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 67D 83091. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results

