Kerala Nirmal Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Nirmal Weekly Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries yesterday. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Yesterday, the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 of Karunya Plus Lottery results was drawn to ticket number PP 115691 which was sold at Kozhikode district. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Day before yesterday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize of Rs 6,000,000 was drawn to ticket number AT 398949 which was sold at Kannur district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Karunya Plus draw will be held on January 16, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Next Karunya Plus Lottery draw will be held on January 23, 2020 (next Thursday) at Gorky Bhavan.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development today, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 67D 83091. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

