Indian Driver In Dubai Wins Rs 24 Lakh Lottery After 2-Year Streak Of Buying Tickets

A 57-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has won Dh100,000 (about Rs 24 lakh) in the Big Ticket e-draw after over two years of trying his luck. Basheer Kaipurath, a longtime driver from Kerala who has lived in the UAE for 25 years, finally struck gold with ticket number 276640.

When contacted by the Big Ticket show host, he was initially stunned and in disbelief, repeatedly asking if he had actually won. Even after confirmation, he kept repeating the amount to himself, still processing the win. Once the news sank in, he expressed his joy simply saying,"Okay, thank you. I am very happy."

According to Gulf News, Basheer has been regularly buying Big Ticket entries every month, hoping his persistence would one day be rewarded.

He now plans to use a portion of the prize money to support his family back home in India and intends to keep participating in future draws, believing that patience and perseverance truly pay off.

Earlier, 52-year-old Ritesh Dhanak, a computer teacher from Gujarat, also won Dh100,000 (approximately Rs 25 lakh) in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw. Living in Dubai for the past 30 years with his family, Ritesh had been regularly purchasing Big Ticket entries for over a decade, often teaming up with friends to share the cost. This winning ticket, too, was bought as part of a group effort.

Interestingly, Ritesh hadn't initially planned to participate this time. A promotional call informing him of a limited-time 'buy 2, get 3 free' offer persuaded him to join two friends in making the purchase, a decision that changed everything. Just days later, he received the unexpected call informing him of his win.

About Big Ticket

Notably, Big Ticket is one of the most popular raffle draws in the UAE, especially known for offering massive cash prizes and luxury cars. Although based in Abu Dhabi, it attracts participants from across the country, including Dubai. The draws are held monthly and include a grand prize that can go up to AED 25 million, along with secondary cash prizes and dream car draws featuring high-end vehicles like BMWs and Land Rovers.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official Big Ticket website or in person at Abu Dhabi International Airport and select authorised outlets. The raffle is open to individuals aged 18 and above, and winners are contacted directly and announced publicly via official platforms