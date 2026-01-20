Sex Harassment Or Follower Farming? Kerala Suicide Ignites Massive Debate

Amid the uproar surrounding the suicide of a 40-year-old man in Kerala after a social media influencer accused him of sexual harassment on board a bus, the video of the alleged harassment has gone viral. While some have accused the influencer of deliberately moving closer to the man with the camera on to frame him, others have defended the influencer.

Deepak, a resident of the Kozhikode district, died by suicide after Shimjitha Musthafa shared a video, accusing him of sexually harassing her during a bus ride. The video sparked strong reactions, with many trolling Deepak. His family members said he was shattered by the social media trial and was pushed to the edge.

Deepak's family filed a police complaint against Shimjitha Musthafa, and a case of abetment to suicide was registered. Investigators say the accused woman is on the run. The woman had earlier claimed she reported the incident to the police. The cops have trashed this and denied receiving any complaint. Amid a social media blowback after Deepak's death, the woman's Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe into the matter. The incident has sparked a debate over social media trials, as many point out how online accusations can lead to tragedies before the law takes its course. Others have said that a hunger for social media fame and followers was driving influencers to extreme ends.

In one of the videos, Shimjitha is heard saying, "Yesterday, I shared a video from a public bus where a man deliberately touched me without my consent. This was not an accident or a misunderstanding. It was a clear violation of my sexual boundaries."

"I began recording after noticing a woman in front of me was uncomfortable. Despite knowing he was being recorded, the man still went ahead and touched me. This shows a deliberate act, a lack of empathy and the belief that he would face no consequences."

The video was circulated on Friday. Saturday was Deepak's birthday. His mother said he did not eat anything that day after he learnt that the video was all over the Internet. Relatives said he had told her mother about what had happened, and she had told him she would somehow find a way out. He had also discussed the matter in detail with his friend. Deepak was found dead on Sunday morning. "My child could not bear it. He has not been accused of anything wrong ever," Deepak's mother sobbed.