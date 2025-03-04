Man Drives To Tamil Nadu To Kill Wife, Then Dies By Suicide At Kerala Home

A Kerala man allegedly shot dead his wife and then died by suicide outside his home on Monday morning. Krishnakumar and Sangeetha, the couple, reportedly had differences which may have led to the murder and suicide, said police. The couple is survived by two young girls - Ameesha and Akshara.

Early Monday morning, Krishnakumar, 52, started from his family home in Vandazhi in Kerala and drove 83 kms to Coimbatore. There, he met Sangeetha, a private school teacher. Allegedly, the two got into an argument following which Krishnakumar shot her dead.

Within minutes, Krishnakumar returned to his car and started the return journey to his home. Upon reaching, he shot and killed himself in front of his father. The man reportedly used an air gun.

Alarmed by the gunshot, neighbours informed the police, who arrived at the crime scene and found Sangeetha's body in a pool of blood, as per the reports.

According to the Police, Krishnakumar had forbidden his wife from being friends with her boyfriend. Several reports suggest that the two were living apart and had discussed legal separation.

Krishnakumar previously worked in Malaysia before moving back and settling in Coimbatore.