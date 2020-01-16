Kerala Lotteries To Release Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Karunya Plus lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will release the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday and the first prize of Rs 6,000,000 has been drawn to ticket number AT 398949 which was sold at Kannur district.

Karunya Plus Lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Karunya Plus draw will be held on January 16, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Next Akshaya Lottery draw will be held on January 22, 2020 (next Wednesday) at Gorky Bhavan.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

In a related development today, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Precious Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 60B 45171. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

